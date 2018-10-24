Video: Meet the MTSU artist – Redd Byrdd

Video and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer

Redd Byrdd is an “outlaw hip-hop-n-roll” artist living in Murfreesboro and an MTSU student. He has been playing music since he was 13 years old, but his unique sound has not fully developed until recently. In the last year, Byrdd has put together an onstage DJ, who goes by Moose, and a full backing band with MTSU students Lucas Vincent and Jordan Whorley. He is defined by a heavy guitar sound combined with heavy bass, hip-hop lyrics and a smooth southern accent. He recently played Nova Talent Agency’s showcase at Bonhoeffer’s, a coffee shop on East Main Street that features student performances, on Thursday, along with Samantha Kay and She’s Alaska. See the above video to learn more about Byrdd’s unique musical style.