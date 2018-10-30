Video: Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates suspicious package inside truck on I-24 West ramp

Photo and video by Christina Higgins / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Christina Higgins / Contributing Writer

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers found a suspicious package inside a truck on the I-24 West ramp off of South Church Street Tuesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., a post was made on the Murfreesboro Police Department Facebook page, saying that the ramp was “closed due to a police situation.”

The bomb expert was on scene at 6 a.m.

The bomb squad used a rover nearly two hours after to investigate the object, and they successfully detonated it. The Highway Patrol officers have not disclosed what they were investigating inside or outside of the truck yet.

In the above video, the truck containing the suspicious package can be viewed.

According to ABC News Channel 9, at 9:45 a.m. the ramp was reopened. Officials have not released any additional information about the description of the object.

Updates will be added as this story develops.