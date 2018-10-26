Volleyball: Blue Raiders drop 5-set decision to UT-Martin

Photo by MT Athletics

Story by Kendrick Williams / Contributing Writer

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders were unable to seal a victory over the UT-Martin Skyhawks on Wednesday night on the road. The loss snapped the Blue Raiders two-game win streak over conference foes the previous weekends.

Regan Coughlin opened the first-set recording the first kill of the contest. The Blue Raiders went back and forth, tying the frame five times, but the Skyhawks would go on a 3-0 run to take the lead over Middle Tennessee. MTSU battled back, recording three aces from Taylor Hammill, Samira Lawson-Body and Coughlin to create a 4-2 run and capture the first set 25-20. Middle Tennessee recorded 14 kills, three aces and a block in the first frame victory over UT Martin.

To start the second set, UT-Martin claimed the first two points before a kill from Bailey Mason and three-straight Coughlin aces created a 5-0 Blue Raider run that put them ahead 5-2. Despite the quick start for the Blue Raiders, the team dropped the second frame to UT Martin 25-18. This win gave UT-Martin the 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth frame, the Blue Raiders went on a run to record two blocks and an ace to clinch the fourth frame 25-22.

In the fifth and final set, the Blue Raiders controlled the set early stretching the lead out 6-3 over the Skyhawks, but UT-Martin stormed back with a 3-0 run and took the fifth and final set over Middle Tennessee 15-13.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will have a few days of rest before returning to action on Sunday. The team will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the UAB Blazers for the second time this season at 1 p.m.

