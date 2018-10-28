Women’s Basketball: Jadona Davis’ 16 points lead Blue Raiders to victory in first exhibition game

Photo by David Janes / MTSU Sidelines

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders defeated the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders 79-41 in a homeexhibition game on Sunday.

MTSU started off the game pretty slow but went on a 14-2 run to spark the offense in the first quarter.

They ended the first half with a score of 38-24 with a big performance from sophomore Anna Jones who had nine points and seniors A’Queen Hayes and Alex Johnson who both had six points.

In the start of the second half MTSU was efficient offensively while playing shutdown defense, scoring 31 points in the third quarter and only allowing 10 points from LW.

Sophomore Jadona Davis scored nine of her 16 points in the third quarter.

Sophomore Anna Jones didn’t miss from deep today scoring 12 points from three.

At the end of the game MT shot for 40.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three, while shooting 69 percent from free throw line.

Big performance by the defense in the second half

The Blue Raiders are known for their defense and they showed why after forcing 40 turnovers.

Freshmen Mykia Dowdell also had a big night on the defensive side by leading the team in steals with six. The Blue Raiders had 24 steals as a team.

Head coach Rick Insell was pleased with the defensive performance in the game but was not complacent either.

“They came out with a little more energy and did a better job rotating,” Insell said. “We did some things we’ve been working on and maybe Wednesday night will be better.”

Freshmen and second year players play well

Although it was just an exhibition game, it shed light on how the young players will play in the regular season.

The freshmen scored a combined score of 28 points. The leading scorer for freshmen was Alexis Whittington who had 11 points.

“I thought Alexis did a good job. I was pretty pleased with that,” Insell said.

For the second year players like Davis and Jones they played lights out and have improved a lot over the summer.

“I agree I have gotten a lot better since last year,” Davis said. “All spring and offseason, (it was about) getting more aggressive and that’s what coach talks a lot about.”

What’s Next?

The Blue Raiders will play another exhibition game on Wednesday October 31st against Trevecca Nazarene at home. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

