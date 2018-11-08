Campus residence hall put on high alert after threat posted on hallway bulletin board

Photo by Eric Goodwin / MTSU Sidelines Archive

Story by Angele Latham / Contributing Writer

On Wednesday, residents of Lyon Hall, a residence hall on MTSU’s campus, received an alert regarding a disturbing threat from an unknown source. A hallway bulletin board on the third floor of the building, originally displaying the simple phrase “Before I graduate…” and filled with numerous student responses, was marred by a small sentence scrawled at the bottom:

“I plan to kill everyone in this dorm.”

The threat was discovered the previous day, and Residential Life staff are staying on high alert for suspicious activity. University Police are also joining the search, increasing their patrols of the area in and around Lyon Hall.

“We are asking for your help in determining who is responsible for the message or any information you may have regarding this case,” said the Crime Stoppers email that alerted the student residents. “We take incidents such as these very seriously. Students are strongly encouraged to speak to Residential Life staff or University Police officers if they have knowledge about this incident or observe suspicious activity.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP). All callers will remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward. If you need to speak to an officer directly, please call the University Police Department at 615-898-2424.

To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.