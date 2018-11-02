Crime: Murfreesboro Police officers respond to shooting at Northwest Broad Street

Murfreesboro Police officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Eclipse Barber Shop on Northwest Broad Street, according to a statement from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

One male victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the incident. According to the statement, preliminary information from the scene is the victim and the shooter know each other, and this was not believed to be a random incident.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Officers are actively working the scene and following leads toward capturing the person believed to be the shooter.

