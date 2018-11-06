MTSU adjunct professor, wife of WGNS president dies in Christiana storm

Photo courtesy of WGNS

Angie Walker, an MTSU adjunct professor of psychology and wife of WGNS Radio station president Scott Walker, died early Tuesday morning in a storm in Christiana, Tennessee, according to a report by WGNS.

Angie Walker, who was also an MTSU alumna, was just 10 days from her 42nd birthday. According to the WGNS report, the storm hit the Walker’s home directly.

“The family would like to thank the community for their love and support during this tragic time,” the report reads.

Christiana, an unincorporated community in Rutherford County, is about 20 minutes from Murfreesboro.

According to reports from the Daily News Journal, two others were injured in the storms that swept across Rutherford County in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and property damage was reported in Wayne, Lawrence, Maury, Williamson, Rutherford, Cannon, Coffee and Grundy counties.

