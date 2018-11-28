Photos: MTSU’s Art and Design Department holds annual student art sale to fund scholarships

Photos and story by Enrique Geronimo / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Art and Design Department held their annual student art sale Tuesday in the Student Union Building.

For this yearly event, Faculty and staff members contact various art and design students who are willing to donate their work for a good cause. 50 percent of the proceeds made from art sales go directly back to the student artist, and the other half goes toward supporting art student scholarships and partial funding for the 2018-2019 Art and Design Outstanding Student Award recipients.

Rick Rishaw, preparator of the Todd Art Gallery, an on-campus student gallery, was working at the table.

“We’ve been doing this in various locations on campus for probably about the past 10 years,” Rishaw said. “We’ll be set back up here tomorrow, and we’ll be in Todd Hall on Thursday.”

Eric Snyder, who is Todd Art Gallery’s coordinator, was also working the table. Both Snyder and Rishaw helped to put this year’s holiday sale together.

There will only be one more event this year in the Art and Design Department, which will be the senior gallery.

Rick Rishaw (Left) and Eric Snyder (Right) work the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) Paintings for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) Original artwork for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) $1 prints for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) A painting for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) Various prints for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) Various prints for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo) Various prints for sale at the annual student art sale on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / Enrique Geronimo)

To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.