Photos: MTSU’S Nashville Fashion Alliance chapter puts on first fall fashion show

Ayana Ife with four of the models from the show on on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)

Photos and story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer

On Wednesday evening, the Nashville Fashion Alliance’s student chapter at Middle Tennessee State University put on their first fashion show.

The NFA chapter is the only fashion club at MTSU. The club volunteers at fashion events in Nashville, as well as help students make connections in the fashion community.

The “Spring Into Fall” fashion show was pitched at the end of last semester. It was initially part of a bigger plan the NFA had for the creative community as a whole, but time constraints pushed the idea to just the fashion show. Preparation for the show began during the first meeting of the fall semester. Designer submissions were advertised and then followed by a model call, which took place from Sept. 10 to Nov. 1.

“Because the spring fashion show is more senior-centered, we wanted to put on a fashion show for everyone, not just seniors,” said NFA president Lauren Wilson.

The fashion show began at 7 p.m. with an introduction from NFA member and designer Brianna Edwards. MTSU alumna and “Project Runway” contestant Ayana Ife was at the show, along with Dr. Rick Cottle, Dr. Teresa King and Dr. Lauren Rudd of the fashion department. There were nine collections modeled and an after-party following the show.

