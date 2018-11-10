FashionLifestyles

Photos: MTSU’S Nashville Fashion Alliance chapter puts on first fall fashion show

Ayana Ife with four of the models from the show on on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)

Photos and story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer 

On Wednesday evening, the Nashville Fashion Alliance’s student chapter at Middle Tennessee State University put on their first fashion show.

The NFA chapter is the only fashion club at MTSU. The club volunteers at fashion events in Nashville, as well as help students make connections in the fashion community.

The “Spring Into Fall” fashion show was pitched at the end of last semester. It was initially part of a bigger plan the NFA had for the creative community as a whole, but time constraints pushed the idea to just the fashion show. Preparation for the show began during the first meeting of the fall semester. Designer submissions were advertised and then followed by a model call, which took place from Sept. 10 to Nov. 1.

“Because the spring fashion show is more senior-centered, we wanted to put on a fashion show for everyone, not just seniors,” said NFA president Lauren Wilson.

The fashion show began at 7 p.m. with an introduction from NFA member and designer Brianna Edwards. MTSU alumna and “Project Runway” contestant Ayana Ife was at the show, along with Dr. Rick Cottle, Dr. Teresa King and Dr. Lauren Rudd of the fashion department. There were nine collections modeled and an after-party following the show.

Edward's next design from her collection on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Edwards's model descends the stairs on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
This model gives the camera a smile as she walks down the runway on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Brooke Revyekka's collection, "Woven Essentials," follows Edwards's collection on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Revyekka brings some summer flair with this design on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Maxwell's designs aren't just limited to clothing as shown by his model, showing off the skateboard decal on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
One of Maxwell's models strutting his stuff as he descends the stairs on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
This model concludes Maxwell's collection showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Stewarts model poses for the camera on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Ayana Ife is spotted in the crowd with Dr. Teresa King and Dr. Lauren Rudd on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
The models, designers and NFA crew posing in a group shot after the successful fashion show on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Anton Maxwell (front, center right) and the Trio731 crew at their pop-up shop during the after party on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
NFA President Lauren Wilson (center right) with Ayana Ife, Dr. Rick Cottle (back), Dr. Lauren Rudd (left) and Dr. Teresa King (left) on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Foutz's model after the show, showcasing the final design of the night on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Revyekka's model shows the crowd some attitude with her pose on Wednesday, Nov 7, 2018 in Murfressboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
Behind the scenes with the crew during intermission on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)
