Photos: Reception, lecture for MTSU professor’s ‘Dialogue on Fire’ held in Baldwin Photographic Gallery

Photos and story by Katherine Garrett / Contributing Writer

On Monday, the reception and lecture for Tom Neff’s new gallery, “Dialogue on Fire,” was held. The work, currently hanging in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery, shows the aftermath of the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

Neff, who was living in LA at the time, took the photos of the destruction after the riots had ended. The images are printed large from negatives taken on a Hasselblad camera and are accompanied in the gallery with sounds of riots mixed with poetry being read to create the atmosphere.

Neff is currently an assistant professor at MTSU as well as an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker.

This series of photographs not only document the aftermath but in his words “create a dialogue.” The work will be on display through January 19 in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery.

