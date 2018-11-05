Review: All Get Out reflects on band’s journey on new album

Photo courtesy of All Get Out / Facebook

All Get Out is a band comprised of Nathan Hussey and Kyle Samuel. The two have had a variety of other backing artists but remain true to their style and sound. Hussey started the band in South Carolina but eventually moved the project to Texas where Samuel was at the time. Despite being from completely different states and dealing with families and separate projects of their own, they have managed to continue the success of the band without many bumps in the road. Hussey has a solo career under the name “Hussey” and also works on his own as a freelance producer, but All Get Out has not let this affect their career. Merch from both projects is sold together at shows, and Samuel remains supportive of his bandmate’s solo career.

All Get Out has been in the music scene for about a decade now and have not plateaued as most musicians do after this amount of time. From their first mainstream hit, “The Season,” in 2010, to “Nobody Likes a Quitter” in 2016, to their most recent album, “No Bouquet,” they’ve gone nowhere but up. However, for a band who has made nothing but progress in their career, they are extremely underrated and unknown. On Nov. 2, 2018, they played the first show of the No Bouquet tour at The Masquerade in Atlanta where no more than 95 people showed up. The band didn’t seem to mind, as they played their longest set to date and debuted most songs off of their new album, “No Bouquet,” which was released Friday.

“No Bouquet” is chillingly slow-moving compared to the band’s previous albums. The record is an adventure in sound, starting with hushed guitars, dirty snare and smooth piano accompanied by Hussey’s signature emotional yell, then taking a turn, traveling through to the end with angrier lyrics and including Samuel’s gritty guitar sound that the band is known for.

The first song, “Rose,” which inspired the album cover and name, wrestles with heartbreak and who is to blame. The song starts slow and emotional, with Hussey almost whispering, “You’re no bouquet / You’re just a rose,” and then it ends with a sudden change in guitar volume with emotional screaming vocals: “Suddenly I see why I’d be easy to replace/ a simple way to exist today/ keep the troubled ones away.” The debut performance of “Rose” at The Masquerade had the entire audience in awe, with many people immediately pulling out their phones in an attempt to find the song before it was released.

From this, the record only gets better. Going from the loud and catchy “Value,” to the slow and reflective feel of “First Contact,” listeners ride a rollercoaster of emotion and volume, never knowing what to expect next and never being let down.

“Value” is the most promoted single off the record and for good reason. It opens up with a catchy guitar riff, and emotionally raw vocals immediately attract the listener’s attention. The content of the song seems to reflect on the band’s progress in the past 10 years.

“Not everybody takes this long / I can’t un-see it, but man can you believe that we’re here / There’s always a try again / Well don’t be upset when repeating a formative year.”

The music video documents Samuel and Hussey’s imaginary journey through the woods where they encounter strange creatures and show childlike interest in everything around them. This is parallel to the band encountering obstacles that they have not backed down from but rather have used to build themselves up.

The album successfully reflects across the band’s journey, both in their personal lives and their careers. Through relationships, mental health, blame, distractions, childlike innocence and more, Hussey and Samuel have put out yet another triumphant record that is sure to draw a few tears from its listeners.

