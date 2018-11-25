Review: ‘Creed II’ successfully continues story of Adonis Creed

Photo courtesy of IMDB

“Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, tells the personal story of Creed and how overcoming trials is always possible with a strong support system by your side. After the success that “Creed” had at the box office, as well as amongst movie critics, a sequel was all but inevitable.

The movie does a nice job of introducing the antagonist at the beginning of the film, Victor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, giving you this sense of awareness of just how much of a threat Drago is to Creed. Like a man amongst boys, Drago’s build, his strength and his power were enough to bewilder any opponent that was brave enough to stand in his way. Without giving much of the movie away, Drago decides to initiate a challenge to Adonis Creed that he will fight him for a chance to take Creed’s newly obtained World Heavyweight Championship Title.

If you have seen any of the original “Rocky” films, particularly “Rocky IV,” you would know that there is a personal history between these two fighters. Victor Drago’s father, Ivan, is the Russian boxer that killed Adonis’ father and left him to die in the ring inside the arms of Rocky Balboa. After being challenged by Drago, Creed immediately knows he has to take the fight, not only for his father’s sake but also as an opportunity to create his own legacy.

With Rocky in his corner to train him, a pregnant fiance and loving mother there to encourage him at all times, Creed was never going to back down from this challenge. The movie does a great job of making you sympathize with Adonis; you want the victory just as bad as he does. The movie is shot beautifully, and the soundtrack is one of the best I have heard in a film this year. As a whole, this movie is one of the best and most enjoyable films I have seen at the theater this year.

Building off of the success that the first “Creed” film had, I would say that this sequel is destined to have just as much success, if not more than the first did. It picks up right where the first “Creed” left off and makes you fall even more in love with these characters the second time around. It is almost as if you are standing right there in Creed’s corner, cheering him on and willing him to victory, both inside and outside of the ring.

