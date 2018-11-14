Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy fired for multiple violations of standard operating procedures

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy Billy Spray was fired Tuesday for multiple violations of the standard operating procedures, according to a press release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Spray has been a deputy in Judicial Services since April 2013. According to reports by the DNJ, he was first suspended without pay on Friday while the department was investigating an unnamed event that occurred on Nov. 5.
To contact News Editor Caleb Revill, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.
For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.
No Comment