Upcoming trends to keep you fashionable this fall, winter

Photo courtesy of Huffington Post

Story by Christin Trammell / Contributing Writer

Being a college student, sometimes it’s easier just to slip into sweatpants and a hoodie for class, but it is possible to remain cozy and trendy for the future freeze. These upcoming 2018 runway trends may appear a little “over the top” for class, but they can also be knocked down a level for fashionable, but comfortable, college campus looks.

Jumpsuit/Romper

You can turn a summer statement jumper into an autumn ensemble, with a wedge or sneaker. Try adding a leather jacket or blazer for some extra coverage. Dior showed this nylon onesie in the 2017 Ready-To-Wear fall show, and it continues to be a trend this year.

Animal Print

Take a trip to the wild side with a bold snakeskin mule or leopard print blazer this fall. Michael Kors created this look with a belted trench coat, but off the runway, a leather jacket paired with an ankle bootie and cheetah print skirt can have a similar, but casual, effect.

Slip Dress

Cushnie et Ochs presented a slip dress with some extra coverage at its fall 2017 runway show. Bring any slip dress into the colder months this year by throwing it together with a turtleneck and ankle boots, or an unbuttoned blouse and sneakers.

Leather

Tod’s brought cool-girl workwear to the winter runway this year with a caramel leather dress, matched with suede knee-high boots. Pairing a leather skirt with an oversized sweater or cardigan can give you a grown-up, appealing, but also comfortable, look off the runway.

Gloss and Shine

The holographic trend was pretty popular the last few years, but now we’re transitioning to silvers, according to many labels like Balmain. The addition of flashy silver can be difficult to tone down, but a statement shoe paired with a blazer and a distressed pair of jeans will never go wrong.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.