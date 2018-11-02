Video: Meet the MTSU Artist – Samantha Kay

Video and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer

Samantha Kay is a folk singer-songwriter attending school at MTSU. She taught herself how to play guitar about eight years ago and has been writing ever since. She first started performing at church and says performing is almost second nature to her. View the above video to learn more about Kay.

