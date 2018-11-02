Music

Video: Meet the MTSU Artist – Samantha Kay

Video and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer

Samantha Kay is a folk singer-songwriter attending school at MTSU. She taught herself how to play guitar about eight years ago and has been writing ever since. She first started performing at church and says performing is almost second nature to her. View the above video to learn more about Kay. 

To contact Lifestyles Editor Sydney Wagner, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.

Previous Crime: Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at barber shop
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.