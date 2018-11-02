Video: Meet the MTSU Artist – She’s Alaska

Video and story by Makayla Boling / Contributing Writer

She’s Alaska is an acoustic pop duo made up of Cooper Moss and Eleanor Lieder, both students at MTSU. The two combine their songwriting abilities to express catchy melodies, interesting lyrics and a strong musicality. While the duo has been performing for a couple years now, recently they have been playing with a backing band, including a drummer and bassist. They debuted their full band sounds at Bonhoeffers on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, alongside other artists such as Redd Byrdd and Samantha Kay.

