A shooting and car crash in Murfreesboro Wednesday night sent one man to the hospital, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Central Valley Road.

The victim was treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries and then taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crash, and no arrests have been reported yet.

This is a developing story.