Crime: MTSU Police respond to fight, reported rape on campus

MTSU Police officers responded to a fight in progress on the quad, the area between the Walker Library and Business and Areospace Building, on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with an MTSU student. The student said he was approached by several individuals on the quad and that these individuals accused him of rape. The student stated to police that he wished to talk about the situation but wanted to leave the area. Some of the responding officers stayed back with the individuals who allegedly instigated the fight.

The victim of the alleged rape, another student, was then identified and located at Scarlett Commons, an on-campus apartment complex. The victim was even transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for further evaluation.

The alleged rape reportedly occurred that morning between 2 and 3 a.m.

This is the second reported rape to occur at an on-campus residence hall during the fall 2018 semester.

