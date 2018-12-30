Crime: Victim of hit-and-run found in Smyrna

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for any information regarding the identity of a driver who hit and killed a woman on Interstate 24 in Smyrna Saturday morning.

THP received a tip around 10:30 a.m. Saturday of a deceased female lying in a ditch on the side of the interstate.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

According to WSMV, officials said the area where the body was discovered was “off the roadway and extremely difficult to spot by drivers passing by.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact THP at (615) 744-3091 or 1-800-736-0212, attention Sergeant Joe Agee and CID Sergeant Andrew Naylor.

This story will be updated when further information is made available.

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, or on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News