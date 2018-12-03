Photos: College of Liberal Arts sponsors holiday art showcase ‘Joys of the Season’

Photos and story by John Lane / Contributing Writer
On Sunday night, MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts sponsored the community event, “Joys of the Season,” a holiday-themed art showcase held at Tucker Theatre.
Now in its fourth year, performances ranged from scenes from “The Nutcracker” and music performed by student chorales and ensembles to a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt.
“I thought all the performances were great. I had a really fun time,” said student Nick Perry, one of the many students and community members who attended the packed event.
Proceeds will benefit MTSU Arts, founded in 2011, to support public performances and exhibits by the art, theatre and dance departments and the School of Music.
