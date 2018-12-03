Photos: College of Liberal Arts sponsors holiday art showcase ‘Joys of the Season’

Photos and story by John Lane / Contributing Writer

On Sunday night, MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts sponsored the community event, “Joys of the Season,” a holiday-themed art showcase held at Tucker Theatre.

Now in its fourth year, performances ranged from scenes from “The Nutcracker” and music performed by student chorales and ensembles to a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt.

“I thought all the performances were great. I had a really fun time,” said student Nick Perry, one of the many students and community members who attended the packed event.

Proceeds will benefit MTSU Arts, founded in 2011, to support public performances and exhibits by the art, theatre and dance departments and the School of Music.

The Musical Theatre Performance I class performs “Twelve Days til Christmas” from She Loves Me at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) The Advanced Pointe class performs “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) MTSU men’s basketball coach Nick McDevitt reads “The Night Before Christmas” at Tucker Theatre on December 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) The Steel Drum Band and Brazilian Ensemble enter the audience for an energetic holiday medley at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) Director Lalo Davila leads the Steel Drum Band, Brazilian Ensemble and audience in an energetic holiday medley at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) La Belle Voci performs “Santa Claus Is coming To Town” at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) Stage decorations for “Joys of the Season” at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) The MTSU Wind Ensemble performs “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) The Ballet II class performs “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from The Nutcracker at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane) Emcee Justin Reed hosts “Joys of the Season” at Tucker Theatre on Dec. 2, 2018. (MTSU Sidelines / John Lane)

