Weekly Track Roundup – 12/3

Graphic by Nick Hardin / Contributing Writer

One of the most exciting parts of every week is “New Music Fridays.” Every Friday, new albums and singles are released across all streaming platforms for music lovers to consume. The goal of this weekly column is to break down a number of singles that are released on a given Friday and distinguish which tracks I think are the best, the ones that are average and the ones that are simply not good at all. The good thing about this column is that it will not just cover a single genre of music, but it will explore many different realms of the music world, giving you a chance to come across new music discoveries.

Best Tracks of the Week

These are the tracks that I enjoyed the most out of all the singles I listened to this week and can see myself playing on repeat.

“Ether Garden” by Henry Jamison – A new artist discovery for me this week, Henry Jamison makes the kind of music that I just really have a soft spot for. Artists such as Bon Iver, Novo Amor and Vancouver Sleep Clinic all share this same unique, dark yet beautiful sound. Jamison reminded me so much of these guys that I instantly became a fan of his and this track. These are the kind of tracks that immediately go on my “sleep” playlist because they are the kind of songs that just make you feel so at peace and like everything is right in the world. “Six Speed” by ROLE MODEL – I discovered ROLE MODEL a few weeks ago while writing this column, and he is an extremely intriguing artist. He has one of the most unique sounds I have heard in quite some time. You can just hear the pain in this guy’s voice when he sings, and you know that his tracks are personal. That is why the stories he tells in his songs are so moving. “Six Speed” is another solid installment from ROLE MODEL. “DEJALO” by A.CHAL – My favorite discovery of the week is, by far, this artist named A-CHAL. He is a Peruvian singer-songwriter and producer who dabbles mostly in the rap and hip-hop game. This track, in particular, is an absolute banger. Not only does this track boast a super addicting hook, but the beat is absolute heat. The production on this track is next level. Salute to A-CHAL. He is definitely an artist that I will be on the lookout for from now on.

Meh Tracks of the Week

These were the tracks that I did not hate but I also did not love. Some of these tracks I may revisit at some point, and others I may not.

“My Own Thing” by Chance The Rapper x Joey Purp – This is pretty much exactly what you would expect from Chance The Rapper at this point: another solid performance with super uplifting, upbeat production. The hook from Chance is easily the highlight of the track. The feature from Joey Purp is also executed well. I am not mad with Chance for randomly dropping these tracks these last couple of months. As a matter of fact, please keep them coming, Chance. “Better To Lie” by Benny Blanco x Jesse x Swae Lee – The sound of this track kind of reminded me of a Lil Peep song. If I heard this song without knowing the artist, I would probably assume it was Lil Peep. This “metal hip-hop” sound is one we are starting to see more of, and I think it is a style that suits Swae Lee well. Once again, another successful feature has been added to his discography. “Bye Bye” by Gryffin Ivy Adara – Gryffin has to be one of the most underrated EDM producers out there. He constantly puts out big-time singles that all have hit potential. This track is no different; it has a very fun drop and gorgeous vocals, courtesy of Ivy Adara. Gryffin’s music always gives off a positive energy that just makes you want to dance in the middle of a field with your closest friends, and this is no exception to that common Gryffin formula.

Worst Tracks of the Week

These were the tracks that just were not doing it for me. I simply did not enjoy the tracks listed below, and I will not be revisiting them anytime soon.

“We Appreciate Power” by Grimes – A lot of critics would probably disagree, but this new Grimes track just does not do it for me. It is loud and almost becomes obnoxious at some points. Grimes is one of those artists that it takes a certain type of ear to enjoy and tolerate. Her style is different and very unique, I will give her that; however, it just is not a sound that I often enjoy. “Sicko Mode” (Skrillex Remix) by Travis Scott – The biggest disappointment for me this week was easily the hyped-up Skrillex remix of Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode” collab. It is not very often that we get a Skrillex remix these days, so the anticipation for this one was pretty big. With that being said, the remix definitely did not reach my hopeful expectations. There was not a drop in the song, which is strange. I feel like there was so much wasted potential here, and I think that is what saddens me the most about this effort. “Pissed” by Saweetie – Saweetie has recently started making a name for herself in the rap game with some big-time features that I actually was not mad about. This solo track, however, the first of which I have heard from Saweetie, did not impress me one bit. Actually, it did the exact opposite: It was hard to listen to, and I could not make it all the way to the end before I had to move on to a different track. Maybe stick to making guest appearances and having all-star features on all of your tracks, Saweetie.