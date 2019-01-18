News

Body of adult woman found near Patterson Avenue, Old Salem Road

Murfreesboro Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person in the wooded area adjacent to the railroad tracks near the Patterson Avenue and Old Salem Road intersection at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, who was deceased. The women’s cause of death and identity are unknown at this time. The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing, and more details will be released when available.

