Body of woman found near Old Salem Road, Patterson Avenue identified

The body of an unidentified woman was found on Jan. 17 near the intersection of Old Salem Road and Patterson Avenue after Murfreesboro Police received a call regarding an unresponsive person. According to a police statement, the body has now been identified.

The woman, described as a white female with no obvious injuries, has since been identified as Valerie Jane Schneider, 43. Schneider was found in a tent in a wooded area.

Although police have not yet determined her cause of death, they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Her cause of death remains under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

More details will be released when available.

