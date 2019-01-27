Video: College of Media and Entertainment celebrates Cyber Café renaming with Friday Night Jam

Video by Caryn Tramel / Contributing Videographer

Students gathered around dining tables to enjoy live music at MTSU Cyber Café’s Friday Night Jam event on Friday. The event was an effort to promote the Cyber Café, which has been rebranded as “The Blue Note” by MTSU’s College of Media and Entertainment.

The renaming is a part of the college’s goal to transition the Cyber Café from just a food venue to a live music/food space for students. The dining room is the only on-campus food venue available to students as late as 2 a.m. and features a Subway and a P.O.D station for grab-and-go items.

The band featured for the night, known as 2nd & Vine, played from 7 p.m. until about 9 p.m., and was assisted by students from an Advanced Sound Reinforcement class.

Although the number of band members has changed over the past decade of the band’s existence, the four-person group that played Friday consisted of Joseph Akins, Bill Crabtree, Cosette Collier and Steve Holeman. Akins, Crabtree and Collier are all MTSU professors in the recording and audio production industry. The band has a primary interest in ‘80s tunes and features songs by artists such as Tom Petty, David Bowie and Van Halen.

“It basically started as just a bunch of guys sitting around on my deck just jamming. And then we had some neighbors show up and start singing, and we finally just started meeting one night a week at our house and playing,” Holeman explained.

“I do have some original songs,” Holeman continued. “I was in an original band in Memphis, and I write some stuff occasionally. We have some other original projects around town, but this band is pretty much just a cover band.”

Emma Rink, a sophomore and graphic design major, said she would love to get to listen to the band again.

“We come here for food, or just to hang out,” Rink said. “As soon as I heard them play the Foo Fighters, I was instantly hooked. I honestly thought they were great. The guitar playing was fantastic, and then the guy singing was fantastic too.”

Rink hopes that MTSU will host more live music events similar to this one in the future.

Holeman said the band would be happy to play on campus again if asked.

“… If they enjoy what we did this time and ask us again, sure we’ll do it. It’s fun,” Holeman said.

