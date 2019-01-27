Police arrest Murfreesboro man for making threats with AR-15 near Rutherford Boulevard

Murfreesboro Police responded to a high stakes domestic situation on Thursday when a call was placed about a man making threats with a loaded gun at the 100 block of Arnold Lane near Rutherford Boulevard.

Police arrived on the scene around 3:45 p.m., where officers made contact with the suspect’s father. He informed them that his son, Andrew Tennyson, 29, was making verbal threats inside the home and had a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Tennyson refused to exit the home, forcing members of the Special Operations Unit to set up a perimeter around the scene.

While officers were monitoring the scene, the suspect stepped outside the house to smoke a cigarette.

Police were then able to successfully take Tennyson into custody, and his weapon and drug paraphernalia were collected at the scene.

Upon arrival at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, a small bag of marijuana was found inside a pack of cigarettes in his possession.

Tennyson was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility.

