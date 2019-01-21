Photos: Hundreds participate in Nashville’s third annual Women’s March

Photos and story by Toriana Williams / Contributing Writer
Hundreds of protesters appeared at the Nashville Public Square Park on Saturday for the 2019 Women’s March. Just two years prior, 15,000 supporters took to the streets of Nashville to voice their fears and other opinions about the inauguration of President Donald Trump. After winning the 2016 presidential election, despite having less popular votes than Hillary Clinton, Trump has now made history once again. On January 12, 2019, the United States government entered 22 days of being partially shut down, making it the longest gap in American government funding to date. This is just one of the many issues the protestors in Nashville voiced their concerns about.
Their numbers may have dwindled, but their passion has not.
“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted the diverse crowd, rhythmically.
Even though it’s held in Nashville, Tennessee, the Women’s March brings in hundreds of people from surrounding states to stand in solidarity with the other 176 cities participating in their own Women’s March.
Ready to rally, Nashville’s local activists gathered to watch and listen to over 30 speakers and performers make their appearance on the stage sitting in front of Nashville’s Municipal Courthouse. They were outraged about issues such as the effect of the government shutdown, the lasting and negative environmental impact, the lack of reprimandation sexual assaulters face, the increasing incarceration of women of color and more.
Musicians sang about their discontentment of objectification of women and the insufficient progress on rights for transgender men and women. Despite standing in the freezing rain for hours, the protestors came together and stayed calm while shouting, “Peace! Love!,” to drown out comments being broadcasted through a speaker by nearby anti-protestors.
For the safety of the men with “Hellfire and Brimstone” signs and the safety of the 2019 Women’s March participants, the rally’s volunteers and security stood between both crowds to deter any physical danger either side presented.
The rally remained uninterrupted until being shut down early because of worsening weather conditions. Even though the harsh weather put a damper on the day, the people of the 2019 Women’s March promised to fight for change, no matter what it took.
“The revolution will not always be sunny,” commented performer Maya De Vitry.
