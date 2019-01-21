Photos: Hundreds participate in Nashville’s third annual Women’s March

Photos and story by Toriana Williams / Contributing Writer

Hundreds of protesters appeared at the Nashville Public Square Park on Saturday for the 2019 Women’s March. Just two years prior, 15,000 supporters took to the streets of Nashville to voice their fears and other opinions about the inauguration of President Donald Trump. After winning the 2016 presidential election, despite having less popular votes than Hillary Clinton, Trump has now made history once again. On January 12, 2019, the United States government entered 22 days of being partially shut down, making it the longest gap in American government funding to date. This is just one of the many issues the protestors in Nashville voiced their concerns about.

Their numbers may have dwindled, but their passion has not.

“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted the diverse crowd, rhythmically.

Even though it’s held in Nashville, Tennessee, the Women’s March brings in hundreds of people from surrounding states to stand in solidarity with the other 176 cities participating in their own Women’s March.

Ready to rally, Nashville’s local activists gathered to watch and listen to over 30 speakers and performers make their appearance on the stage sitting in front of Nashville’s Municipal Courthouse. They were outraged about issues such as the effect of the government shutdown, the lasting and negative environmental impact, the lack of reprimandation sexual assaulters face, the increasing incarceration of women of color and more.

Musicians sang about their discontentment of objectification of women and the insufficient progress on rights for transgender men and women. Despite standing in the freezing rain for hours, the protestors came together and stayed calm while shouting, “Peace! Love!,” to drown out comments being broadcasted through a speaker by nearby anti-protestors.

For the safety of the men with “Hellfire and Brimstone” signs and the safety of the 2019 Women’s March participants, the rally’s volunteers and security stood between both crowds to deter any physical danger either side presented.

The rally remained uninterrupted until being shut down early because of worsening weather conditions. Even though the harsh weather put a damper on the day, the people of the 2019 Women’s March promised to fight for change, no matter what it took.

“The revolution will not always be sunny,” commented performer Maya De Vitry.

Creative protesters show their work at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) SiKari Greenwolf performing at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Triana Williams) Sign displaying a play on words makes its appearance at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Natalie Prescott commenting on the #MeToo movement Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Nashville's Municipal Courthouse serving as a meeting place for the 2019 Women's March Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Marysa Knuckolls uses a social media "meme" to convey her frustration at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Kim Collins of Smoky Flowers performing at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Many people begin to drum and use other musical instruments at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Justice For All reads a protester's jacket at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Jordan Bishop supports the women in his life by standing in solidarity at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Guards stand in between anti-women's march protesters and Women's March protesters at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Even children have come to make their voices heard at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A supportive sign standing out from the wave of people at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A woman references Shakespeare at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Chloe Kat of Kat Milk Blue performing at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) During the interaction between protesters and anti-protesters, a sign pops out of the crowd at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) Erikka Jones and her sign stand tall at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A sign pushing for fourth wave feminism Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A group of girls showing of their protesting sign at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A creative and well done sign pops out of the crowd at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A sea of protesters gathering at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams) A sign advocating for gay rights at Nashville's Public Square Park on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Toriana Williams)

