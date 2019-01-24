Police ask for help to find missing, endangered woman

News

Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing and endangered woman.

The missing woman looks into the camera, wearing a red hat and glasses.
Photo courtsey of the Murfreesboro Police Department

The woman, Jean Ann Munz, 67, was last seen at the Ramada Inn on South Church Street in Murfreesboro, according to a statement released by police.

Munz is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, standing around 5’3” and weighing about 155 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top and a black headband, while carrying a pink purse.

Munz, according to the statement, suffers from Bipolar Disorder and was experiencing delusional thoughts before she disappeared.

She drove away from the Ramada Inn in a 2016 silver Dodge Journey with Wisonsin plates of 729-XRZ.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 615-893-1311.

