Police ask for help to find missing, endangered woman

Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing and endangered woman.

The woman, Jean Ann Munz, 67, was last seen at the Ramada Inn on South Church Street in Murfreesboro, according to a statement released by police.

Munz is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, standing around 5’3” and weighing about 155 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top and a black headband, while carrying a pink purse.

Munz, according to the statement, suffers from Bipolar Disorder and was experiencing delusional thoughts before she disappeared.

She drove away from the Ramada Inn in a 2016 silver Dodge Journey with Wisonsin plates of 729-XRZ.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 615-893-1311.