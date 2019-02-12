MTSU business fraternity hosts networking event for Black History Month

Photo and story by Seth Whitehead/ Contributing Writer

On Monday, MTSU’s Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity held “The Social Hour,” a networking event Monday night at the Tom Jackson Memorial Building, allowing students to connect with local entrepreneurs and discuss entrepreneurship in the African American community.

“This is the social hour,” said the event coordinator, Chelseah Moore, a 19-year-old finance major. “It’s a chance for students to learn how to network with different entrepreneurs in this local area and Middle Tennessee.”

The event’s special guest, Ron Akins, was a 2006 graduate of MTSU with a degree in Business and Finance. He owns the Fish House in Murfreesboro. He spoke about entrepreneurship, particularly in the African American community.

“I’ve been an entrepreneur since 1999,” Akins said. “I actually started off without even knowing I was an entrepreneur by throwing parties in high school for friends of mine.”

Akins made about $1,000 each weekend throwing these parties.

Akins discussed the different methods of networking to the group of about 30 college students. He encouraged them to work hard and stand out, which he said would allow the students to achieve their business goals.

Two local entrepreneurs were present to network with the students. One business owner and MTSU student, Zoria Simmons, sells wigs. She started her business, Hustle Wigs, in her dorm. Simmons, 20, is majoring in African Studies.

