MTSU sorority gives students an outlet to ‘trash their insecuritiez’ during midterms

Zeta Phi Beta secretary Kristine Dawson, treasurer Markedra Wilkes, chaplain Terrah Black and president Jada Chrystak all man the Trash Your Insecuritiez table on Wednesday morning in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines)

Photo by Savannah Meade / MTSU Sidelines

MTSU’s Mu Theta chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. hosted an event that encouraged students to overcome their insecurities in the Student Union Building on Wednesday.

The event, called “Trash Your Insecuritiez,” consisted of a table that had notepads, chocolates and a blue trashcan for students’ written insecurities and stresses to go in to. There was also a poster board on the table that listed 15 ways to overcome insecurity such as “do things that make you happier” and “keep a journal.”

The idea was to give students a way to write down what was weighing heavy on their minds, then crumple it up and throw it away. The hope is that it will provide mental relief during stressful midterms.

Zeta Phi Beta has hosted this event in the past and had lots of turnout. The inspiration behind this even came from the organization’s desire to empower others, according to Zeta Phi Beta President Jada Chrystak.

“We try to influence people and empower people to do better … Since college kids go through a lot of stress, especially when it’s closer to midterms, we decided to come up with something to help them try to release some of that stress,” Chrystak said.

MTSU junior Shanel Thompson said that the action helped give her power over negative thoughts.

“It’s just good to get it down on paper so you can see it and visualize it, and once you throw it away, you actually feel like you have some kind of physical power over what’s in your mind,” Thompson said. “I definitely feel better.”

After writing their insecurities and throwing them away, the sorority had a frame for students to hold that read, “I trashed my insecuritiez.” The photos were posted to the chapter’s Instagram page.

The event was attended by over 30 people and will likely be back next spring.

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News