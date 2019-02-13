MTSU’s Red Cross Club hosts Valentine’s blood drive

Photo and story by Matthew Olson / Contributing writer

MTSU’s Red Cross Club ran their bi-annual blood drive Monday night in honor of Valentine’s Day week on the third floor of the KUC.

When asked about the goal of the campus blood drive, Metin Yasin, the president of the Red Cross Club said, ”There is a different goal to meet each time, but if we meet 85 percent or above, we did well … This is an emergency appeal, so we do as much as we can. “

The emergency appeal is due to the harsh weather of the season and recent floods. Shortage is also due to the recent government shutdown, as an estimated four percent of Red Cross blood donations come from drives sponsored by state and federal institutions. More than 30 of these blood drives have been canceled across the country due to the shutdown. This has left more than 900 donations uncollected.

Yesin spoke highly of the drive’s outcome, saying, “This is one of the top ones we’ve had so far.”

Some students took part in the event in support of other groups they partake in on campus. William Barrett, 18, a freshman in the Information Systems program, donated as part of his fraternity.

“I’m an honor student, part of Gamma Beta Phi and this was part of a community service project,” Barrett said.

For more information of how to help the Red Cross, you can visit their website. Donation appointments can also be scheduled by using the free Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

