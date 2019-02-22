Murfreesboro Police respond to reported rape of MTSU student at Campus Crossings Apartments

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of a rape at Campus Crossings Apartments on North Rutherford Boulevard Wednesday evening, according to a Murfreesboro Police Department report.

The victim, an MTSU student, reported to police that they were raped by a male suspect, who was considered a friend and is also an MTSU student.

The victim had reportedly gone over to the suspect’s apartment to study and proofread one of the suspect’s essays. After the victim tried to suggest some edits, the suspect allegedly proceeded to physically harass the victim multiple times: forcibly tickling the victim, throwing them into a wall,and chasing them around the apartment.

After taking the victim’s phone and keys, the suspect managed to allegedly pin the victim down and proceed to rape them. The victim was “able to get out from under him,” according to the report, secure their keys and flee the apartment.

The authorities were then notified, and the victim was referred to the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Advocacy Center.

The case is still ongoing and will be updated accordingly.

MTSU provides many resources for students affected by sexual violence that can be viewed here.

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.