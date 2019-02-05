Nashville Humane Association’s ‘Dinner with Your Dog’ raises money for more than 4,000 shelter animals

Photos and story by Amber Cetinel / Contributing Writer

Dog lovers have finally found their happy place.

The Nashville Humane Association’s ninth annual “Unleashed: Dinner with Your Dog” event on Saturday hosted a fundraiser at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel to support more than 4,000 dogs and cats under the association’s care. Guests were also encouraged to bring their dogs to commemorate the annual event.

“This year’s theme is ‘80s prom, and it’s just a really fun event and a great way for us to raise funds toward our mission,” said Laura Chavarria, the executive director at the Nashville Humane Association. “Money from this event also goes toward our emergency medical fund. We help animals that have specific medical needs.”

The fundraiser included a silent auction, dinner service and program event, featuring celebrity host and Grammy Award-nominated singer Cassadee Pope. Later in the evening, celebrity walkers, including Good Morning Nashville anchors Nikki Burdeen and Neil Orne, walked adoptable dogs on a runway.

Chavarria encouraged others to support the Nashville Humane Association.

“We are starting a brand new volunteer program in the next couple of months, and we can utilize volunteers to do everything. Walking dogs, fostering animals, bathing a cat … really, we need people who are engaged and want to help their community,” she said.

Guests arrive before the start of the program at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel on Feb. 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Later in the evening, celebrity guests would walk adoptable dogs on the runway, pictured here. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Guests arrive with their pets, dressed in their best evening wear, for the fundraiser at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel on Feb. 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Guests and their pets mingle with each other during the event at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel on Feb. 2, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The event raised money to support more than 4,000 dogs and cats under the care of the Nashville Humane Association. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines)

Those interested in volunteering for the Nashville Humane Association can visit here.

