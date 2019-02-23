Noise rock experimentalists Daughters come to Nashville, play rage-filled show at Mercy Lounge

Story and photo by Allison Borrell / Contributing Writer

Rhode Island-based noise rock band Daughters, joined by industrial electronic group HIDE and experimental noise duo Wolf Eyes, played at the Mercy Lounge Thursday night to a packed room of excited fans.

The band hit the stage at 9:45 p.m., playing an hour-long set that was so fast-paced and aggressive, it felt like it was over in a matter of minutes. Starting off the show with “The Reason They Hate Me,” one of the first singles released from their newest album, “You Won’t Get What You Want,” the heavy tone for the night was set.

Daughters’ stage presence was one of intense precision. The group’s dynamic was so tight, it’s hard to believe “You Won’t Get What You Want” came out eight years after its self-titled predecessor, which had sparked an indefinite hiatus for the band, and Nashville fans were ready to welcome them back for this new album.

Vocalist Alexis S.F. Marshall’s manic and maddening energy could be felt throughout everyone in the crowd, with the constantly writhing mosh pit gaining momentum with each song. The violence and anger behind the music was clear within Marshall’s aggressive stunts on stage. A few songs in, Marshall took his microphone and slammed it into his forehead, reopening the wound that was already there from previous shows. As the blood trickled down, he didn’t miss a beat.

The majority of the 14-song set featured songs from the new album, such as “Satan in the Wait,” “Less Sex,” “Daughter” and “Guest House,” but they gave fans what they wanted by playing older favorites.

The set also included classics such as “The Dead Singer,” “The Hit” and “Recorded Inside a Pyramid,” popular hits which put the crowd’s vigor at an all-time high throughout the night.

The night ended with “Ocean Song,” one of the last songs from “You Won’t Get What You Want.”

The Nashville show was their fifth stop on a 20-date U.S. tour, running from Feb. 16 to March 13 promoting their most recent album, “You Won’t Get What You Want.”

“You Won’t Get What You Want” is available to buy or stream on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Ipecac Recordings and the Daughters Bandcamp page.