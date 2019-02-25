Photos: First annual Urban Awards make mark during Black History Month

Photos and Story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer
MTSU Urban Entertainment held the first annual 2019 Urban Awards in the James Union Building on Friday. The event was held to gratify and highlight black excellence in the MTSU and Middle Tennessee community by providing awards to students, alumni and community members.
The event was split into two parts: the blue carpet and the awards. The blue carpet lasted an hour and hosted the award nominees and their friends. Soon after, the show was kicked off by an announcement welcoming the audience and thanking everyone for coming to the show.
Shortly after his performance, rapper Young Soul brought in the first wave of awards for Academic Prestige and Most Valuable Player.
“I’m really honored. I’ve been serious about academics but never really been acknowledged for it, so I’m really happy,” said Ambria Davidson, the female recipient of the Academic Prestige award.
Beyonce Robinson took the stage for the second musical performance of the night followed by Notable Alumni Award.
“The Urban Awards was created to highlight and gratify the great things young people are doing on this campus and to encourage them and continue to be great and push forward, making a positive impact on the community,” said Nijah Threat, the female recipient of the Humanitarian Award and member of the Urban Entertainment Board.
A mix of student and alumni performers took the stage and hyped up the crowd while reminding everyone of what’s important in life. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sharitah Henderson reminded the crowd of that as she took the stage to receive her award. Henderson is a survivor of the Waffle House shooting that took place April 22, 2018. A song dedication to her and the victims of the shooting was sung by Irene Washington.
“It felt excellent to be honored by my peers and honored by my alma mater,” Henderson said. “I’m overwhelmed. It’s definitely been a tough road, and I’ve overcome a lot.”
Following the Lifetime Achievement Award was the Humanitarian Award, a performance by rapper Qualls and the Creator of the Year Award.
The night was brought to a close with Mauzy, the final performer of the night, and the True Blue Award. An after-party took place in the ballroom and lobby of the James Union Building.
