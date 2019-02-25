Photos: First annual Urban Awards make mark during Black History Month

Photos and Story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer

MTSU Urban Entertainment held the first annual 2019 Urban Awards in the James Union Building on Friday. The event was held to gratify and highlight black excellence in the MTSU and Middle Tennessee community by providing awards to students, alumni and community members.

The event was split into two parts: the blue carpet and the awards. The blue carpet lasted an hour and hosted the award nominees and their friends. Soon after, the show was kicked off by an announcement welcoming the audience and thanking everyone for coming to the show.

Shortly after his performance, rapper Young Soul brought in the first wave of awards for Academic Prestige and Most Valuable Player.

“I’m really honored. I’ve been serious about academics but never really been acknowledged for it, so I’m really happy,” said Ambria Davidson, the female recipient of the Academic Prestige award.

Beyonce Robinson took the stage for the second musical performance of the night followed by Notable Alumni Award.

“The Urban Awards was created to highlight and gratify the great things young people are doing on this campus and to encourage them and continue to be great and push forward, making a positive impact on the community,” said Nijah Threat, the female recipient of the Humanitarian Award and member of the Urban Entertainment Board.

A mix of student and alumni performers took the stage and hyped up the crowd while reminding everyone of what’s important in life. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sharitah Henderson reminded the crowd of that as she took the stage to receive her award. Henderson is a survivor of the Waffle House shooting that took place April 22, 2018. A song dedication to her and the victims of the shooting was sung by Irene Washington.

“It felt excellent to be honored by my peers and honored by my alma mater,” Henderson said. “I’m overwhelmed. It’s definitely been a tough road, and I’ve overcome a lot.”

Following the Lifetime Achievement Award was the Humanitarian Award, a performance by rapper Qualls and the Creator of the Year Award.

The night was brought to a close with Mauzy, the final performer of the night, and the True Blue Award. An after-party took place in the ballroom and lobby of the James Union Building.

Young Soul starting the night off with a performance on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Young Soul performing on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) A presenter announcing the nominees for Academic Prestige on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Female Academic Prestige Recipient Ambria Davidson giving her speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Male Academic Prestige Recipient Danario Deveaux giving his acceptance speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Singer Dupri performing on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Co-host Debria Love closing "Afro Angels" with a spoken word piece on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Male Most Valuable Player recipient Kylan Stribling giving his speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU SIdelines / Reana Gibson) Singer Beyonce Robinson performing on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Singer Beyonce Robinson performing on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Announcing the Notable Alumni Award on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Eboné Merrimon, the female Notable Alumni recipient, giving her speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Chris Townsend, male recipient of the Notable Alumni Award, giving his speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Townsend performing following the award on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Sharitah Henderson, Waffle House shooting survivor and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, giving an inspiring speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Irene Washington singing a special tribute to Henderson and the victims of the Waffle House shooting on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Nijah Threat, the female recipient for the Humanitarian Award, giving her speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Rakeem "Qrispy" Murphy's representative accepting his award in his place and giving his speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Debria Love and Roddy Rod announcing the final award of the night on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Mauzy, the final performer of the night, hyping the crowd up on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Male Creator of the Year recipient and Urban Ent. logo designer Neeko Crowe giving his speech on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Mamie Lomax, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.