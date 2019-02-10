Photos: Third annual Color of the Runway Fashion Show celebrates Black History Month through fashion

Photos and Story by Amber Centinel / Contributing Writer

With the arrival of Black History Month, students, faculty and family rejoiced in a night celebrating African American fashion and culture during the Color of the Runway Fashion Show at the Student Union Ballroom on Friday.

The event, sponsored by the Black Student Union and NAACP, began with what MTSU senior and Color of the Runway model Avid McAfee said “is very vibey, dark (and) vampire-ish.” But that was only the beginning.

A hard-to-not-dance-to music video compilation of famous African American performers, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Missy Elliot, hinted to audiences the upcoming themes for each segment of the show. The models, all MTSU students, took to the runway and modeled different fashion moments in African American culture.

Ashia T. Hampton, the program director for the Color of the Runway Fashion Show and MTSU alumna, said this year’s show explored more opportunities to proudly showcase African-American culture. From sporty styles to street fashion and glittering evening wear, the event presented more than just a singular theme.

“We wanted to expose the different elements within black culture, and we’re doing so through music, through graphics, through film and, of course, fashion,” Hampton said.

McAfee, a second-year model of the fashion show, donned a velvety purple long-sleeve shirt and smiled among a sea of models and hairstylists busily preparing for the show.

“(The event) is to empower black people and people of color … We all should unite (and) fight for one cause,” he said.

Junior Ryan Mabry, a guest at the fashion show, applauded the event for representing African American culture in a way that media often do not.

“It’s important for black people to come together in a positive space and engage in activities that uplift ourselves and our history and to show off our black bodies and beauties that are often overlooked in the media and pop culture,” he said.

Deniqua Renee brings a candle to the edge of the runway at the start of the fashion show on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Todazja Doty walks the runway during the fashion show on Feb. 8, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Avid McAfee models during the fashion show on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Sydney Caldwell and Montize Prince model sleek styles during the fashion show on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Demetrice Cortez and Paige Jackson model during the Color of the Runway Fashion Show at the Student Union Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Amber Taylor and Tabitha Brown model colorful fashion during the show at the Student Union Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Montize Prince showcases another style of fashion with two models on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Models strut down the runway in contemporary fashion at the Student Union Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Andria Patterson and Makayla Stovall model during the fashion show at the Student Union Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Guests await the start of the show on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Tamia Trice models during the Color of the Runway Fashion Show on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Mamie Lomax, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.