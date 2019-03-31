Alpha Kappa Alpha hosts Pink Table Talk: Women’s Empowerment discussion

Photo and Story by Tina Higgins / Contributing Writer

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, one of the oldest sororities on MTSU’s campus, wrapped up National Women’s History Month by hosting their first ever Pink Table Talk: Women’s Empowerment event at the James Union Building on Saturday.

The event was created to have a casual discussion on how women can empower other women and themselves.

Alpha Kappa Alpha President BréYhana Johnson said, “Our goal here is to empower women … We just wanted to take a moment and uplift the women in our community through this event.”

The event started with sorority sisters and guests sipping tea, enjoying hors d’oeuvres and talking with one another like they were all old friends.

On the stage, there was a discussion table and podium, which were draped with foliage, pearls and Alpha Kappa Alpha’s signature colors: pink and green.

After guest and sisters finished their meal and drinks, speaker Lauren Elise Simpson took the stage. Simpson studied Mass Communication at MTSU and now specializes in social media management. She is also the founder for Adjust Your Crown Mentoring Incorporated, a virtual mentoring program for young women to “become better version(s) of themselves, be more comfortable in their own skin and learn from one another,” according to their mission statement.

She spoke to attendees about tips on how to empower others and empower yourself. When asked about Simpson’s main mission for women, she said, “be unapologetically yourself.” She also focused on how suicide is at an “all time high,” so building other women now is more important than ever.

According to the most recent study by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicides are increasing every year, and now there are approximately 130 individuals who die by suicide every day.

“You do not know the effect that one phone call or compliment can have,” Simpson said. “You can change someone’s life by just them knowing you care.”