Liverpool surf-pop duo Her’s killed in car accident while touring the United States

Photo courtesy of SongKick

Story by Max Leach / Assistant Lifestyles Editor

The Liverpool surf-pop rockers known as the band Her’s were both killed in a fatal car crash early Wednesday morning while traveling to a show in Santa Ana, California. The duo—Audun Laading and Stephen Fitzpatrick—died alongside their tour manager, Trevor Engelbrekston. The band was traveling to Santa Ana, California from a show in Phoenix, Arizona, the night before.

Her’s had been touring in support of their debut album, “Invitation to Her’s,” which was released in August 2018. This was their second tour of the United States, which consisted of 19 sold-out shows. They had also just appeared on a BBC television program and performed at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this month.

The band’s label, Heist or Hit records, regarded the band as “warm, gentle and hilarious” in a statement released earlier today on Facebook. The statement also directed fans to give privacy to the band members and their tour manager during this “extremely difficult time.”

To contact Lifestyles Editor Mamie Lomax, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.