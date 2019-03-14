Murfreesboro woman killed, shot in face

A Murfreesboro woman was pronounced dead Wednesday night after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

At approximately 9:44 p.m., Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of a “female possibly not breathing” at the 400 block of Forrest Street, according to a statement released by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found the wounded woman. She was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have declared this an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

A shooting that occurred near Walter Hill in Rutherford County on Saturday is still being investigated as well.

