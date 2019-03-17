‘Murfreesboro’s Most Wanted’ sex offender captured

Just one day after labeling Kenneth Roy McIntyre “Murfreesboro’s Most Wanted Suspect,” Murfreesboro Police captured the registered sex offender Friday.

McIntyre, 73, was arrested on the downtown square for failing to list his residency for three consecutive months.

Murfreesboro Police had received a tip that McIntyre had been spotted in the area of Medical Center Parkway and Searcy Street Friday afternoon, according to the Murfreesboro Police Facebook post.

McIntyre was taken into custody shortly after.

McIntyre was placed on the Tennessee sex offender registry in 1997 for the aggravated sexual battery of a 7-year-old child.

McIntyre was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of Violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News