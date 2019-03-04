Photos: MTSU fraternity hosts Stepping For A Cure competition

Photos and Story by Carla Hicks/ Contributing Writer

MTSU ‘s Iota Mu Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity held the much anticipated annual “Stepping For A Cure” at Tucker Theatre Friday. The step show was held to benefit the organization March of Dimes, which works to raise money to “expand programs and educate medical professionals to make sure moms and babies get the best possible care” and to “advocate for policies that prioritize their health,” according to their website.

Six sororities put on their game face and stepping shoes to compete against each other for a better cause.

After a lengthy competition, sorority Alpha Delta Pi took home first place.

“If you weren’t here, you missed out on a great show. These girls practiced from sun up to sun down. They worked five months. Their hard work truly paid off,” said Martavious Carpenter, the Stepping For A Cure host and member of Phi Beta Sigma.

The event was a big turnout, and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is looking forward to continuing the hold the annual step show.

Sorority Alpha Omicron Pi takes the stage at Stepping For A Cure, winning 2nd place on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks) Sorority Alpha Chi Omega starts off the step show on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks) Sorority Zeta Tau Alpha takes the stage on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks) Sorority Kappa Delta takes the stage on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks) Chi Omega takes the stage winning 3rd place on on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks) Sorority Alpha Delta Pi performance took the win for the night on Friday March 1, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU Sidelines/Carla Hicks)

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, or on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.