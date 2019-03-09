Police respond to shooting, stabbing at Murfreesboro home

Murfreesboro Police responded to a report of a domestic shooting and stabbing Thursday night at a home in Murfreesboro, according to an official press release.

Police arrived at the home on Crystal Bear Trail at 11:31 p.m. where they found two people injured: one shot and one stabbed.

Both were transported to separate hospitals for treatment. The shooting victim is listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the stabbing victim is being treated for injuries at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The press release confirms that it was not a random incident and that the two individuals knew each other.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation, and no further details were released.

