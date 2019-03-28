Softball: Momentum is stacking for Blue Raiders, tack on another win against TSU

Summer Burgess running from second to third base against FIU on March 24, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Emily Bishop / MTSU Sidelines)

Photo by Emily Bishop / MTSU Sidelines

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (19-15, 4-2) took a short trip to Nashville on Wednesday night to take on the Tennessee State Tigers, where they dismantled TSU 9-2. Kirstyn Cuccia and Kaylyn Slatter continued their hot streak and led the way for MTSU for its fourth consecutive victory.

TSU got on the board first in the second inning, but the Blue Raiders went on a scorching run in the final two innings to take over the game and ultimately seal the win. MTSU used its short game for its first run of the game. Slatter put the ball in play via bunt, and Savannah Freeman was brought in to tie the game.

It was in the sixth inning when Cuccia started the massive scoring streak for the Blue Raiders. With two runners on, she blasted a triple to right center and tallied two RBIs in the process. She then scored off an error by the Tigers, and MTSU held a 4-1 lead.

The all out blitz continued in final inning. Keely McGee was walked to start the inning, followed by a Summer Burgess single. Sydney Heath was able advance McGee and Burgess to second and third respectively with a sacrifice ground out. Jocelynn De La Cruz was the beneficiary of a dropped fly by the Tigers and McGee scored.

TSU walked a Slatter with the bases loaded and gifted the Blue Raiders another run. That’s when Cuccia stepped up to the plate again, literally and figuratively, and blasted another triple. It was to left center this time and it brought everybody in, giving the Blue Raiders a 9-1 lead.

The Tigers added another run in the seventh but the lead was insurmountable. The Blue Raiders continued their dominance and have put on a clinic in the past week. Cuccia led the team with five RBIs and MTSU has 24 runs in the last four games.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will have a weekend road trip to take on the Charlotte 49ers starting on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

To contact Sports Editor David Chamberlain, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.