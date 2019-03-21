Young the Giant with Phoebe Ryan announced as 2019 MTSU Spring Concert headline act

Photo courtesy of Youtube

MTSU Signature Events has announced that the American rock band Young the Giant with Phoebe Ryan will be the headline act for the highly anticipated 2019 Spring Concert.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon as students gathered to enjoy free snacks, waited for the reveal and theorized on who would be announced.

“If it’s based on the picture, it’s Young the Giant. I just know that from their promo photo [on Facebook]… I’ve seen that picture floating around,” senior Austin Sawyer said.

“I’m really excited because it looks like it’ll be something different than a rap artist, which is what it’s been the last couple of years. Which is cool, but it’s good [to have] variety,” senior Chloe Kimes said.

MTSU junior Pinkie Fossett, who before the announcement was hopeful that Cardi B would be the artist revealed, said that she is still planning on going to the spring concert.

“I can go and have a good time. It’s always good to have a new experience, so I like that,” Fossett said.

“I think it’s great, I like Young the Giant!” said student Jesse Robinson. “I’ll definitely go.”

Young the Giant was formed in California in 2004 and consists of Sameer Gadhia (lead vocals), Jacob Tilley and Eric Cannata (both guitar), Payam Doostzadeh (bass guitar) and Francois Comtois (drums). They released their eponymous debut album in 2010. Their first three singles, “My Body,” “Cough Syrup,” and “Apartment,” all charted on the U.S. Alternative Songs chart.

Performing alongside Young the Giants is Phoebe Ryan, an American singer and songwriter who came to fame after releasing a mashup of R. Kelly’s “Ignition” and Miguel’s “Do You”, and her first single “Mine” off of her debut EP. She has written for artists such as Oh Honey, Britney Spears, Zara Larsson, Melanie Martinez, and Bea Miller. She has also been featured in songs by Tirtonal, Skizzy Mars, The Chainsmokers, and The Knocks, among others.

The 2019 Spring concert will be held on April 18 at Murphy Center. Tickets will be available free for students and one guest at Murphy Center’s Gate 1A in the football ticket office. After that, it opens up to faculty and alumni. Visit the Signature Events website for additional information regarding rules, tickets, etc.

The Signature Events Committee was created in 2014 to strengthen campus entertainment. Murphy Center has a long history of impressive concerts, from Elvis Presley to Kanye West, and the Signature Event Committee’s initiative plans to continue this tradition with the annual Spring Concert.

The Signature Events Committee is comprised of members from SPARE and the Student Government Association.