Baseball: Blue Raiders post dominate performance against Austin Peay, win 7-1

The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (16-15, 9-9) ended a four-game losing skid in a win over the Austin Peay Governors (21-18, 13-8) on Tuesday night.

Each ball club registered zeros across the board in the first inning and it wasn’t until the bottom of the second when evidence of Blue Raider energy was shown. Myles Christian took a pitch to the neck/head area while at bat and shook it off as he walked to first. Brycen Thomas followed Christian to the plate and smacked a deep double to center field that allowed Christian to sprint all the way back home for the first run of the afternoon.

The Governors had a chance to take the lead in the top of the third with hits from Alex Sala and Malcom Tipler but the Blue Raiders held defensively and both runners were left on the bag and the score remained 1-0 in MTSU’s favor after three.

In the fourth inning Blake Benefield found himself scoring a run after being walked, stealing both second and third, then sent home by a Nick Carnevale bunt that took an odd bounce which allowed Benefield to get home. Thomas later grabbed an RBI from Brett Stratinsky and the Blue Raiders held a 3-0 lead.

Austin Peay finally got on the board in the top of the fifth courtesy of a Bobby Head home run. That homer cut the lead to 3-1 but MTSU had a strong answer in the bottom of the inning with three hits that resulted in two runs. Darrel Freeman Jr. singled and was eventually ran home by a Benefield single that snuck past Austin Peay shortstop, Garrett Kueber. Benefield was reward for his RBI with a line drive single into left field from Thomas that gave him the green light to score the fifth run of the afternoon. MTSU led the ballgame 5-1 after five dominant innings.

The Blue Raiders fittingly ended the ballgame with a home run from Christian that also sent Darian Prewett home. Making the final score of 7-1 with MTSU in front.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will be at home this weekend to host the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m.

