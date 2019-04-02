Crime: Juvenile fires shots inside Murfreesboro home

Murfreesboro Police were called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning at the 2000 block of Olympia Place in Murfreesboro, according to an official press release.

Police responded at 4:12 a.m. after a resident inside was awakened by a noise in his home, according to the statement. After getting out of bed to check the noise, the homeowner saw a male juvenile standing outside his bedroom. The juvenile allegedly fired three shots into the home and then climbed out the window.

Officers later recovered a cell phone and a handgun at the scene.

The juvenile was later spotted riding a bicycle near South Rutherford Boulevard and Broad Street. He was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

