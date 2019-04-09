CrimeNews

Crime: Police seeking Murfreesboro weapons burglary suspect

Murfreesboro detectives are looking for any information to identify a burglary suspect who took two weapons from a Murfreesboro home Monday night.

The Murfreesboro Police Department released a tweet stating that the suspect broke into a home on Sherill Blvd at 11:30 p.m.

The victims had a security camera and were able to provide images of the man in question.

Anyone with information are urged to email Sgt. James Abbott at 0337@murfreesborotn.gov.

