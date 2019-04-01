Men’s Tennis: Seniors go out on top with doubleheader sweep

Photo courtesy of MT Athletics

It was a sweet sendoff for three Middle Tennessee State Blue Raider seniors in their final regular season home match as MTSU picked up two dominant wins against the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Alabama State on Saturday.

MTSU snagged the opening doubles point in its first match of the day versus UAB despite the 52nd ranked pairing of Chris Edge and Tom Moonen losing their match thanks in part to senior Gonzalo Morell. Morell partnered with Pavel Motl at three doubles to win 6-3 and clinch the point for the Blue Raiders.

It was smooth sailing from there for MTSU as the team won five of six singles matches for a 6-1 win over the Blazers. Moonen, Edge, Motl and Max Rauch all won in straights while Morell rallied for a victory on Court 1 after dropping the first set tiebreak.

It was a race against Mother Nature for MTSU’s second half of the doubleheader against Alabama State with rain coming into the area soon after the first serve.

Morell and Motl again teamed up to secure the doubles point with a 6-1 win on Court 3 in a battle with the Hornets.

Diaz was subbed in for his final regular season home match in the five hole as the Blue Raiders quickly dispatched Alabama State 4-0. Morell led the way 6-3, 6-0 with Edge and Francisco Rocha cleaning up in straight sets as well.

What’s next?

The Blue Raiders will now carry a five-game winning streak into the Conference USA Pod with an opportunity to jump up the standings before the Conference Tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex on April 19-21.

To contact Sports Editor David Chamberlain, email sports@mtsusidelines.com.

For more sports stories, follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.