Photos: Middle Tennessee Anime Convention returns with lunar theme

Photos and story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer
Nashville’s annual Middle Tennessee Anime Convention was held from Friday to Sunday at the Sheraton Music City Hotel and Embassy Suites in Donelson.
The Middle Tennessee Anime Convention (MTAC) is an annual anime convention that takes place during Easter weekend in Nashville, TN. The convention has been around since 1999 and began as a two-day event held typically during later months in the year.
“MTAC is a Nashville-based community effort built around celebrating and educating about Japanese animation, media relevant popular arts,” according to MTAC’s website.
MTAC hosts a variety of panels which are held by the convention’s official guests, regular attendees or even some of the volunteers. These panels run throughout the weekend in various time slots. Along with panels, MTAC has a “Dealer’s Room,” which is where licensed businesses can sell international or official anime merchandise and “Artists’ Alley,” where indie artists, designers, and creators can sell their original works and fan art.
The first day featured two popular events: the Opening Ceremony and the MTAC Ball. The Opening Ceremony welcomed convention attendees and introduced the guests and major events for that year. The MTAC Ball is a formal event for all attendees and guests, whether they were in cosplay or not.
Saturday held the majority of panels, along with an EDM Dance Party. The EDM Dance Party is one of the highlights of the convention that runs from late at night to early morning. On the final day, the Lolita Tea Party, where those interested in Lolita fashion can converse and meet people. Lolita fashion is an aesthetic style of Japanese fashion that revolves around “cuteness.” The Lolita Tea Party was held along with the “Walk of Fame,” where people can get autographs and selfies with the guests if they failed to prior in the weekend.
The closing ceremony is the last event of the weekend. During the ceremony, the convention organizers thank the attendees and announce the winners of each major contest. They also give certificates to volunteers that went above and beyond. At the end of the ceremony, next year’s theme was announced, thus marking the end of the convention.
To contact Lifestyles Editor Mamie Lomax, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.
For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life.
No Comment