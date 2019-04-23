Photos: Middle Tennessee Anime Convention returns with lunar theme

Photos and story by Reana Gibson / Contributing Writer

Nashville’s annual Middle Tennessee Anime Convention was held from Friday to Sunday at the Sheraton Music City Hotel and Embassy Suites in Donelson.

The Middle Tennessee Anime Convention (MTAC) is an annual anime convention that takes place during Easter weekend in Nashville, TN. The convention has been around since 1999 and began as a two-day event held typically during later months in the year.

“MTAC is a Nashville-based community effort built around celebrating and educating about Japanese animation, media relevant popular arts,” according to MTAC’s website.

MTAC hosts a variety of panels which are held by the convention’s official guests, regular attendees or even some of the volunteers. These panels run throughout the weekend in various time slots. Along with panels, MTAC has a “Dealer’s Room,” which is where licensed businesses can sell international or official anime merchandise and “Artists’ Alley,” where indie artists, designers, and creators can sell their original works and fan art.

The first day featured two popular events: the Opening Ceremony and the MTAC Ball. The Opening Ceremony welcomed convention attendees and introduced the guests and major events for that year. The MTAC Ball is a formal event for all attendees and guests, whether they were in cosplay or not.

Saturday held the majority of panels, along with an EDM Dance Party. The EDM Dance Party is one of the highlights of the convention that runs from late at night to early morning. On the final day, the Lolita Tea Party, where those interested in Lolita fashion can converse and meet people. Lolita fashion is an aesthetic style of Japanese fashion that revolves around “cuteness.” The Lolita Tea Party was held along with the “Walk of Fame,” where people can get autographs and selfies with the guests if they failed to prior in the weekend.

The closing ceremony is the last event of the weekend. During the ceremony, the convention organizers thank the attendees and announce the winners of each major contest. They also give certificates to volunteers that went above and beyond. At the end of the ceremony, next year’s theme was announced, thus marking the end of the convention.

Gothic Lolita winning the "Best Design" prize at the Lolita Tea Party panel on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Legend of Zelda cosplayer posing in artist alley at the Sheraton on Saturday, April 20. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The Lolita Tea Party is another popular event at MTAC on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Voice actress Trina Nishimura conversing with fans during the "Walk of Fame." (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The official MTAC gift shop lets people by official convention merchandise along with merchandise from previous MTACs. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Posing exercise during Venus Ann Serena's "How to Own Your Inner Cosplay Diva" panel on Saturday, April 20 at the Sheraton Music City Hotel. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Deadpool's Domino Cosplayer posing amidst the courtyard at the Sheraton on Saturday, April 20. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) MTAC Cosplayer playing "The Simpsons" in one of the game rooms at the Embassy on Saturday, April 20. (MTSU Sidelines/ Sidelines) The line for voice actress Erica Mendez's autograph on Saturday, April 20 at the Embassy. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Voice actor Jerry Jewell signing a poster for a fan during the "Walk of Fame" on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The line for the "Walk of Fame" Autograph session on Sunday, April 21 at the Sheraton. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Many people go all-out during this event with their outfits, as shown with this cosplayer on Saturday, April 20. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The performers during the EDM Dance Party hype up the crowd on Saturday, April 20. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) A few of the lines at Artist Alley at the Sheraton on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The MTAC video room where they broadcast different anime series all weekend. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) A Pikachu cosplayer dances to popular anime songs in Artist Alley on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) A close-up of some "Lolita Tea Party" refreshements on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) The Dealer's Room at the Sheraton offers a variety of official anime and geek-suture merchandise on Friday, April 19. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Voice actor Kaiji Tang signing an official "MTAC Lunar" poster on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson) Four fans talking with member of Asian American dance rock band, The Slants, while he signs their posters on Sunday, April 21. (MTSU Sidelines / Reana Gibson)

