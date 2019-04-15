Photos: MTSU Panhellenic Council hosts 18th annual Easter egg hunt on president’s lawn

Photos and Story by Amber Cetinel/ Contributing Writer

Sunday afternoon’s blue skies and blooming trees were the perfect welcome for MTSU’s annual Panhellenic Council Easter egg hunt, held on MTSU President Sidney McPhee’s lawn.

MTSU fraternities and sororities offered games and candy to participants of the event, which attracts between 200 and 300 people each year, according to McPhee.

“It is an example of how the university is part of the community, and we open up the university to the community,” McPhee said.

Alpha Chi Omega sorority member Ella Colbert participated in the Easter egg hunt for the first time this year.

“It’s an annual event we do to get the community involved on campus,” she said. “We’re doing a jelly bean relay race (for the kids).”

Sunday’s Easter egg hunt marks nearly two decades since the start of the annual event on McPhee’s lawn. Amidst colorful, plastic Easter eggs sprinkled across his lawn, McPhee observed the event, smiling.

“Whether it’s rain, snow, sun or shine, that crowd comes out, like today,” he said.

Families gather for the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Children participate in the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Children race to gather Easter eggs during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) A child plays a game during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) MTSU President Sidney McPhee observes as members of the Chi Omega sorority help a child decorate a cookie during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Members of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority give candy to children during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority interact with children during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / Sidelines) Children play cornhole alongside members of the Sigma Pi fraternity during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines) Children pose with the Easter bunny during the annual Panhellenic Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Amber Cetinel / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News