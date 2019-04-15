Photos: MTSU Panhellenic Council hosts 18th annual Easter egg hunt on president’s lawn

Photos and Story by Amber Cetinel/ Contributing Writer
Sunday afternoon’s blue skies and blooming trees were the perfect welcome for MTSU’s annual Panhellenic Council Easter egg hunt, held on MTSU President Sidney McPhee’s lawn.
MTSU fraternities and sororities offered games and candy to participants of the event, which attracts between 200 and 300 people each year, according to McPhee.
“It is an example of how the university is part of the community, and we open up the university to the community,” McPhee said.
Alpha Chi Omega sorority member Ella Colbert participated in the Easter egg hunt for the first time this year.
“It’s an annual event we do to get the community involved on campus,” she said. “We’re doing a jelly bean relay race (for the kids).”
Sunday’s Easter egg hunt marks nearly two decades since the start of the annual event on McPhee’s lawn. Amidst colorful, plastic Easter eggs sprinkled across his lawn, McPhee observed the event, smiling.
“Whether it’s rain, snow, sun or shine, that crowd comes out, like today,” he said.
To contact News Editor Angele Latham, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.
For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News
No Comment