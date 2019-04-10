Police respond to explosion at Vie Apartments, possible improvised explosive device

An explosion rocked many residents awake Wednesday morning as police say an improvised explosive device may have gone off at the Vie Apartments at 1345 Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro.

No injuries were reported, and residents in the surrounding parts of the building were immediately evacuated. There was minor damage to the apartment unit.

Murfreesboro Police officers were called to the scene at 4:11 a.m. to reports of a possible explosion.

The area has been cordoned off, and an official statement by Murfreesboro Police claimed that an improvised explosive device may have caused the explosion.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to the scene at this time.

